Advertisement

Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11:30 a.m. on WCAX.com Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 222 new coronavirus cases for a total of 35,892. There have been a total of 335 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 3.1%. A total of 494,258 people have been tested, and 30,607 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A loud boom was heard across the region Sunday morning. The noise was captured on this security...
Loud boom, shaking felt across New Hampshire
The Colchester Police Department is leading the investigation on Webb's case.
Middlebury man sends police on wild, violent pursuit through three towns
Ben Webb
Vt. robbery suspect charged with leading police on wild chase
85-year-old dies two weeks following crash in Cambridge
A museum employee reported the vandalism at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A banner was erected in the...
Vandals send message at Bennington Museum

Latest News

The Lazy Brook Mobile Home Park in Starksboro.
Vermont to use COVID money to move vulnerable mobile homes
Vermont has officially awarded their first fantastic farmer, Cameron Clark of Riverhill Farms...
Williston woman receives ‘Fantastic Farmer’ award
A shortage of school bus drivers means school is canceled Tuesday for students in the Southwest...
Vt. school district cancels class over bus shortage
Vermont has officially awarded their first fantastic farmer, Cameron Clark of Riverhill Farms...
Vermont Fantastic Farmer named