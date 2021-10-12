Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11:30 a.m.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 222 new coronavirus cases for a total of 35,892. There have been a total of 335 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 3.1%. A total of 494,258 people have been tested, and 30,607 have recovered.

