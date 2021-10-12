BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a gorgeous day for mid October we had! Temperatures ran roughly 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year across the state. This was the warmest day of the week, but warm weather lovers will still get a few more days of temperatures in the low 70s before it’s time to return to reality next week.

Expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy night. Temperatures will once again be mild for this time of year, bottoming out in the low to mid 50s for most. There could be a couple areas of fog by morning, but likely won’t be widespread like it was this morning.

We’ll also have more cloud cover by early Wednesday as a weak system approaches from the west. This will bring us the chance for scattered showers through the day, although most of the day should be dry. Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 60s to low 70s across northern New York, the Champlain Valley and high terrain of central Vermont. The warmest temperatures will likely be found east of the Green Mountains in the CT River valley.

We hold on to highs in the low 70s through the end of the work week, before a more potent system brings us more widespread rain this weekend. In its wake, we’ll feel a noticeable drop in temperatures to end the weekend and start next week. Although it will feel much cooler than this week, temperatures will actually be close to normal for this time of year.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!

-Jess Langlois

