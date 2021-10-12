BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Our streak of fantastic fall weather will continue today. In fact, today will be the warmest day during this streak, with high temperatures climbing into the mid/upper 70s. Some spots may even hit the 80 degree mark today! There will be lots of sunshine (after morning fog) with just a few clouds miving in from time to time.

A low pressure system tracking to our north may clip us with just a few, widely scattered showers on Wednesday, otherwise it will continue to be mild and dry through the end of the week.

Then there will be a change in the weather pattern as we head into the weekend. A frontal system will be coming through on Saturday and Saturday night with some pretty steady and possibly heavy rain. Some showers may linger into Sunday. Temperatures will be coming down over the weekend, too, but just to normal levels for this time of year (normal high for Burliington is now 61°).

Foliage is at or near peak in most areas. If you are planning any leaf-peeping ventures, it would be best to do that soon, because the weekend is not going to be the best for foliage viewing. But it will be fantastic up to then. Take MAX Advantage of this great weather over the next few days! -Gary

