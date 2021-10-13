1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.

Burlington police confirm the action at the Sears Lane encampment in the city’s South End involved multiple police officers and ATF agents.

They say one man was arrested for having methamphetamines, as well as firearms.

Our Ike Bendavid is gathering details and will have much more for you on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

