Albany entrepreneur links sheep farmers with the yarn market

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since 2018, Albany’s Katie Sullivan has become a connection between the state’s widely scattered sheep farmers and yarn markets.

She works as a sort of yarn broker, gleaning wool from Vermont farmers. Right now, she’s just a small player in a large and complex industry. Her goal is for the business to become bigger. Meanwhile, she’s one of the few people in Vermont who actually make a living through sheep farming.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who profiled Sullivan in this week’s issue.

