Colchester Causeway reverted back to state ownership

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Colchester Select board voted to revert ownership of the causeway back to the state.

They said the town hasn’t been able to insure it and the cost of high-water and storm damage has been going up.

A memo cites three major storms in the past 26 years have cost them an average of 4868 thousand each. That financial burden falls on taxpayers.

Select board members said it’s only fair the state maintains it, since it already takes care of the South Hero side.

They said the state would also have more adequate staffing to handle general maintenance like trimming and adding surface material.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.