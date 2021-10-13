Crash knocks out power in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Police say a crash on East Montpelier Road early Wednesday morning and is causing delays.

They a car rolled over, snapping a power pole -- causing power to go out in the area.

The crash happened between Gallison Hill Rd. and Route 302.

The Montpelier Fire Department is on scene and Green Mountain Power is on the way.

The road was completely closed, but now one lane is open to alternating traffic. Delays are still to be expected.

It’s unclear how the driver is doing after the crash.

