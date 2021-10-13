ECHO features new exhibit on transportation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Teaching about transportation is the focus of the newest traveling exhibit at ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.

The exhibit “From Here to There” breaks down how common modes of transportation work, from engines to sailboats and trains. Museum staff say the goal is to teach about how some of the things we take for granted actually work.

“We often think about how great it is that goods come to us and we get to fly places, but how did someone even figure that out. There’s even some things like simple machines that are really valuable for everyone to know about that they may not always think about,” said ECHO’s Cailee Smith.

There’s also a hoverboard chair demo that visitors can actually ride. Think of it like a human transportation version of air hockey.

The exhibit will be up until January 2nd.

