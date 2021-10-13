Expert analysis of Biden’s efforts to move agenda forward

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the president works to resolve supply chain issues and inflation has increased 5.4% from a year ago, he also needs Congress to help move his agenda forward on infrastructure and spending.

Greta Van Susteren, the host of “Full Court Press,” joined our Cat Viglienzoni and Darren Perron to offer expert analysis on what’s happening in Washington. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

