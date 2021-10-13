Advertisement

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas, and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills from last winter.

The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago.

A forecast for a colder winter means people will likely be burning more fuel to keep warm, on top of paying more for each bit of it.  

