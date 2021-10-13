High risk sex offender to be released Wednesday

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A high risk sex offender is set to be released Wednesday, but he won’t be under supervision because he served his maximum sentence.

Craig Yandow has been in jail since 1997, and police say he’ll now be living in Essex.

Department of Corrections officers say he didn’t participate in sex offender treatment, so he’s listed as a high risk to reoffend.

Yandow was convicted of raping, beating, and leaving his victim unconscious in the cold more than two decades ago.

