Advertisement

High risk sex offender to be released Wednesday

Craig Yandow
Craig Yandow(Courtesy: Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A high risk sex offender is set to be released Wednesday, but he won’t be under supervision because he served his maximum sentence.

Craig Yandow has been in jail since 1997, and police say he’ll now be living in Essex.

Department of Corrections officers say he didn’t participate in sex offender treatment, so he’s listed as a high risk to reoffend.

Yandow was convicted of raping, beating, and leaving his victim unconscious in the cold more than two decades ago.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Increasing Vt. case counts an outlier in NE region
Ben Webb
Vt. robbery suspect charged with leading police on wild chase
A shortage of school bus drivers means school is canceled Tuesday for students in the Southwest...
Vt. school district cancels class over bus shortage
Krystal Whitcomb
Vermont woman enters plea for role in 2018 murder
Victor Tomelden
NY man arrested for sexual assault on Vt. college campus

Latest News

FILE photo
Newbury man thrown from his pickup; killed in crash
There’s now a new noise ordinance is in place in St. Albans.
Quieter in St. Albans: noise ordinance passes
There’s now a new noise ordinance is in place in St. Albans.
St. Albans noise ordinance passes
Williston Fire Department
Fire officials give safety tips ahead of winter