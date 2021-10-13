Killington announces details on tickets for World Cup

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tickets for the World Cup in Killington go on sale next Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Homelight Killington Cup is one of the stops on the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour. It takes place at Killington this Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28.

Tickets for the events will be general admission and will cost $5 for the day.

Killington says all proceeds from the tickets go to the Killington World Cup Foundation, which benefits youth development programs.

This year, everyone will need to purchase a ticket to limit the number of people on the mountain as a COVID safety precaution.

“We will be asking folks to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours to entire the events,” said Amy Laramie of the Killington Ski Resort.

K-1 Lodge preferred parking will be offered again but it is based on a lottery, so you will have to enter your name.

Because of COVID, the resort did not host the competition last year.

Click here for all the details on tickets.

