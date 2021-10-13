Lawmakers respond to US border announcement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lawmakers from our area welcomed Tuesday’s announcement from the White House that the land border with Canada will reopen for non-essential travel next month.

The new rules, announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.

Governor Phil Scott:

“Last night the White House informed me that, next month, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross our land border once again. This is a significant step forward on the path from pandemic to endemic management of COVID-19 and will mean a great deal to many Vermonters and our communities.

“Vermont and Canada are not just neighbors, our communities are linked by family, friends, social and cultural connections, natural resources, commerce and more. Reopening the land border will allow our communities to reunite, after being separated for nearly two years.

“This decision by President Biden’s administration is based on the very clear fact that vaccines work. Americans know vaccines are our best tool for getting back to normalcy. And today’s announcement is another very positive step forward.”

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

“The reopening of the border to vaccinated individuals is an important and long overdue announcement, and I am glad the administration heeded my calls to end these travel restrictions in order to help New Hampshire’s economy rebound and support our tourism communities.”

Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.

“I’m pleased the Biden-Harris administration has taken this long-overdue step to safely reopen the U.S. border to fully vaccinated travelers,” said Rep. Annie Kuster. “For months I have called to get this plan put into effect, and I look forward to the positive impact this decision will have on New Hampshire’s tourism economy and families with loved ones on the other side of the northern border.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York

“Kudos to president Biden for doing the right thing and increasing cross border travel between Canada and the U.S.,” said Senator Schumer. “The high vaccination rates on each side of the border have opened the door of safe cross border travel and will now safely increase the rebirth of the economic energy of Upstate NY.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York

“Finally, the New York-Canadian border will be open again to vaccinated travelers from both nations,” said Senator Gillibrand. “The northern border is an indispensable economic partnership and ties our two nations together and I have repeatedly urged the Biden administration to enact this common sense policy now that 78% of Canadians over the age of 12 are vaccinated. This reopening will be welcome news to countless businesses, medical providers, families, and loved ones that depend on travel across the northern border.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York

“After months of bipartisan advocacy, I am proud to announce the northern border will finally be reopened,” Stefanik said. “For too long, residents of the North Country have been denied access to family, travel, and commerce. Now, families can be reunited and our small businesses will be restored. I have been fighting for the North Country since the beginning and will not stop until this result is delivered for our communities. This is a long overdue step, however it is an important first step to rebuild the confidence in our cross-border relationship and friendship with our Canadian partners. I am committed to strengthening the ties along our Northern Border for the long term.”

Governor Kathy Hochul, D-New York

“I applaud our federal partners for reopening our borders to Canada, something I have called for since the beginning of the closure. Canada is not only our trade partner, but more importantly, Canadians are our neighbors and our friends. From Western New York to the North Country, I look forward to welcoming our Canadian neighbors back to New York as we continue to rebuild and recover from this pandemic.”

Senator Dan Steck, R-Glens Falls

“The northern border reopening can’t come soon enough,” said Senator Dan Stec. “Like so many others, I’ve pushed the Biden administration to do what is only fair and right by allowing Canadians to enter the US, just as Canada did for our citizens many months ago. Why it took so long for our federal government to act remains a mystery. In light of the social, emotional and economic impact of this prolonged closure, this good news is a great relief. The bipartisan and persistent efforts of local, state and federal elected officials, especially Garry Douglas and the chamber of commerce, as well as many others, finally prevailed.”

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman

“I remain cautiously optimistic regarding the news of the US/Canada border reopening. While the latest news is the strongest signal yet for the long awaited reopening we have seen time and time again that details matter. It is well known our culture and economy has international influence due to a strong relationship with our Canadian neighbors. We look forward to welcoming our friends and family back. These last 18 months of separation have challenged many things but our region’s commitment to reuniting has never waived. Hope is on the horizon.”

