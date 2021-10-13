Advertisement

Local fire department sees record number of calls

Courtesy: St. Michael's College
Courtesy: St. Michael's College(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Local firefighters have been busy and some crews even set a record.

Saint Michael’s College Fire and Rescue reports firefighters responded to 68 calls in August and 44 in September.

Rescue had a record breaking two months, as well with 322 calls in August and 345 calls in September.

These student crews have been running around between rescue calls, classes and school work.

The past two months have been busy for Saint Michael’s Fire and Rescue- fire had a large total of 68 calls in August and...

Posted by Saint Michael's College Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Increasing Vt. case counts an outlier in NE region
Ben Webb
Vt. robbery suspect charged with leading police on wild chase
Krystal Whitcomb
Vermont woman enters plea for role in 2018 murder
A shortage of school bus drivers means school is canceled Tuesday for students in the Southwest...
Vt. school district cancels class over bus shortage
Victor Tomelden
NY man arrested for sexual assault on Vt. college campus

Latest News

From toilet paper, to building materials, to cars - there have been a number of shortages over...
Local economist explains the impact of supply chain issues
A scary situation on Tuesday for New Hampshire students on a bus.
New Hampshire police investigate school bus crash
A scary situation on Tuesday for New Hampshire students on a bus.
School bus driver reportedly had a medical emergency in NH crash
FILE photo
Newbury man thrown from his pickup; killed in crash