Local fire department sees record number of calls
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Local firefighters have been busy and some crews even set a record.
Saint Michael’s College Fire and Rescue reports firefighters responded to 68 calls in August and 44 in September.
Rescue had a record breaking two months, as well with 322 calls in August and 345 calls in September.
These student crews have been running around between rescue calls, classes and school work.
