Local fire department sees record number of calls

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Local firefighters have been busy and some crews even set a record.

Saint Michael’s College Fire and Rescue reports firefighters responded to 68 calls in August and 44 in September.

Rescue had a record breaking two months, as well with 322 calls in August and 345 calls in September.

These student crews have been running around between rescue calls, classes and school work.

