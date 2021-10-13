Advertisement

New Hampshire police investigate school bus crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PLAISTOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A scary situation on Tuesday for New Hampshire students on a bus.

Police say a school bus went off the road and into the woods in Plaistow, New Hampshire around 3:45 p.m.

The bus driver reportedly had a medical emergency and was removed from the bus and taken to the hospital.

We’re told the six children on the bus were able to get off on their own.

None were taken to the hospital, although one apparently said their leg hurt a little.

