New Hampshire rejects $27 million for vaccination outreach

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has rejected $27 million in federal funds for vaccination outreach and thrilled outspoken activists who previously derailed a public meeting and delayed the vote.

Several were arrested Wednesday after audience members repeatedly interrupted the debate by New Hampshire’s Executive Council.

The council is a five-member body that approves state contracts. All four Republican councilors voted against the grants. The lone Democrat voted for them.

Opponents argued the grant language would have required the state to comply with any “future directives” issued by the Biden administration regarding COVID-19, such as vaccine mandates. But the state attorney general argues that it does not in any way impede the state’s sovereignty.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

