New Hampshire rejects $27 million for vaccination outreach

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has rejected $27 million in federal funds for vaccination outreach and thrilled outspoken activists who previously derailed a public meeting and delayed the vote.

Several were arrested Wednesday after audience members repeatedly interrupted the debate by New Hampshire’s Executive Council.

The council is a five-member body that approves state contracts. All four Republican councilors voted against the grants. The lone Democrat voted for them.

Opponents argued the grant language would have required the state to comply with any “future directives” issued by the Biden administration regarding COVID-19, such as vaccine mandates. But the state attorney general argues that it does not in any way impede the state’s sovereignty.

