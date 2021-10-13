New Hampshire town wins ‘Bark for Your Park’ competition

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - The town of Newport, New Hampshire, will get a new dog park, thanks to a national contest.

Newport was one of five communities across the country that got enough votes in PetSafe’s “Bark for Your Park” competition.

The town received a $25,000 grant to build the park which will be located on a town-owned 5-acre parcel just off Main Street.

“There will be one small fenced-in area for small dogs, another small fenced-in area for training or where you can rent it and have private space. And then the large space will have obstacles, there will be places to sit and places to have water. It is right along our Sugar River,” said Christine Benner, Newport’s economic development coordinator.

Site work and planning for the park are already underway. The town hopes to break ground in the spring of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.