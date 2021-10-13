New York officials say border to reopen early November

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several democratic lawmakers say the Canadian border will be reopening for non-essential travel in early November.

A statement from the office of Senator Chuck Schumer said this decision is from the Department of Homeland Security.

New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kristen Gillibrand also sent out similar announcements.

They said the Biden Administration’s decision will also allow non-essential travel through all ports of entry from Mexico.

Hochul, Gillibrand, and Schumer all said this will have a positive economic impact on the region.

