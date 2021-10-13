Advertisement

New York officials say border to reopen early November

U.S. and Canadian flags fly together at the border at the Peace Arch Historical State Park,...
U.S. and Canadian flags fly together at the border at the Peace Arch Historical State Park, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit but America kept similar restrictions in place, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from coronavirus travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several democratic lawmakers say the Canadian border will be reopening for non-essential travel in early November.

A statement from the office of Senator Chuck Schumer said this decision is from the Department of Homeland Security.

New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Kristen Gillibrand also sent out similar announcements.

They said the Biden Administration’s decision will also allow non-essential travel through all ports of entry from Mexico.

Hochul, Gillibrand, and Schumer all said this will have a positive economic impact on the region.

