NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newbury man is dead after crashing his pickup Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Tyler Farm Road in Newbury.

Vermont State Police say Ronald Getz, 63, lost control and crashed into a ditch.

Troopers say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and they are still investigating what happened.

