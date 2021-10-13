Quieter in St. Albans: noise ordinance passes

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s now a new noise ordinance in place in St. Albans. It looks to stop certain excessive and disturbing noise from vehicles.

We first started covering this story in 2019. Now, the ordinance passed St. Albans City Council.

It bans mufflers modified to be heard clearly from 50-feet away and unnecessary revving, acceleration, down-shifting or braking to make unreasonable noise.

It also bans sound systems that are clearly heard from 75-feet away in the daytime and from 50-feet away in the nighttime.

Fines start at $150.

