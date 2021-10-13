Advertisement

Shaheen: NH communities not alone in needing critical infrastructure repairs

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (center) on Wednesday toured Newport's water treatment facility and...
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (center) on Wednesday toured Newport's water treatment facility and reservoir.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - The waterline infrastructure in Newport, New Hampshire, needs millions of dollars in repairs.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Wednesday toured Newport’s water treatment facility and reservoir.

Some $70 billion has been set in the $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill that has already passed the U.S. Senate.

Town officials in Newport say a quarter-mile of pipe that leads to the plant could break at any time.

Much of the waterline infrastructure in town is more than 100 years old.

“They are not unique. This is happening in New Hampshire and all across the country. And that is why we need to get this done so communities can make those investments, can improve their infrastructure. It is important to their economies. It’s important to their families who live here,” said Shaheen, D-New Hampshire.

Newport has around $25 million of work ahead in water projects alone. Town officials say that, combined with other infrastructure repairs to roads and sewer lines, will total $90 million.

