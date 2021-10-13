Vermont Green FC to begin play in Burlington in May

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has long had a rich soccer scene, from the youth leagues to the travel clubs, from the high school level to college and adult leagues. But this Spring, soccer players and fans in the Burlington area will have a new club to play for or cheer on.

Vermont Green FC is the newest member of USL League 2, a division on the fourth tier of America’s soccer pyramid. The club will feature pre-professional players looking to hone their skills and make a name for themselves. The makeup of the roster will likely look a bit like the Vermont Lake Monsters, as USL League 2 rosters are typically composed of college and top level high school players looking for a high-level Summer League that won’t affect their NCAA eligibility.

But the idea behind Vermont Green FC is to be more than just a soccer club. The organization, like its name suggests, is also committed to making a positive environmental and social impact on the community.

“The initial things that we’re doing right now is we’re 1% for the Planet member,” said the club’s Chief Purpose Officer Keil Corey. “We commit 1% of our sales to environmental organizations. We are selling merchandise at the gates and we are donating 10% of the profits to the Vermont Natural Resources Council. We are committed to becoming a net-zero, which just means that we are going to balance out our carbon emissions by the end of the first season.”

“We are talking to jersey manufacturers who are making jerseys that have really innovative materials, from recycled polyester to even some more innovative stuff that I can’t touch on quite yet,” added club co-founder Matt Wolff. “We really want to create a blueprint for other soccer teams and other sports teams to follow because the environmental responsibility is really, really important to us and really important to Vermonters.”

Vermont Green FC is set to begin play in May. their home games will be at UVM’s Virtue Field

