Gov. Hochul gets booster shot

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - Despite a flattening of new COVID case counts in New York state over the past two weeks, Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday urged everyone to get a vaccination saying the virus still threatens New Yorkers every day.

It comes after a federal judge ruled Tuesday that religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate for health care workers can remain in effect.

The governor said more than 40 thousand vaccine doses were administered statewide Monday and Tuesday. Hochul added that New York saw 35 COVID-19 deaths during the same time.

The governor urged everyone to get a vaccination saying the virus still threatens New Yorkers every day. “Everybody who’s been vaccinated really wants to make sure that they’re fortified heading into the winter season. So, continue to promote the boosters. You can sign up to get it now.”

Hochul also received her own booster shot after the update.

