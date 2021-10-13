Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Sununu to give update on COVID in New Hampshire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Gov. Chris Sununu will give an update Wednesday on COVID-19 in New Hampshire.

The news briefing is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 446 new coronavirus cases for a total of 126,229. There have been a total of 1,509 deaths.

Business Break- Blue Cross Blue Shield #2
Business Break- Blue Cross Blue Shield #3
Business Break- Blue Cross Blue Shield
