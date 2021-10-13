BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It turned out to be another beautiful day for most of the area. The weak disturbance that brought showers to northern New York and the Champlain Valley this evening took a while to move in today, meaning most of Vermont saw abundant sunshine for most of the day.

Expect more cloud cover across the state tonight, as scattered showers continue to move east and fizzle out. It will be another mild night for mid October with lows in the 50s for many. We have a couple more days of warm weather before it’s back to reality. Highs will range from the mid 60s to low 70s for the rest of the work week.

A few light showers are possible Thursday, although better chances for showers arrive Friday. Widespread rain holds off until the weekend, when a cold front will bring us rain, breezy conditions and a drop in temperatures. By Sunday, highs will be close to normal for this time of year in the upper 50s. Expect seasonable conditions into next week.

Enjoy the rest of the 70s while they’re here!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.