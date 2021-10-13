BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It will be tough to top yesterdays’ fantastic fall weather . . . and we won’t, but it will be close. Temperatures will be down just a notch today (Tuesday’s high in Burlington was 76°) but still well above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 60°). Also, it has been dry for the last several days, but today, there could be a few showers coming through, mainly in our northern areas, as a weak disturbance slides through.

There is a slight chance for a lingering shower lasting into Thursday, otherwise, clouds will be mixed with some sunshine as we go through the day.

A frontal system coming at us from the west will be giving us some rain showers on Friday as the warm front part of that system swings through. The brunt of that system will be on Saturday when the cold front comes through. Heavy, steady rain will move in from west to east, especially late afternoon & evening. It will be breezy out of the south ahead of that approaching front.

Some showers will linger into Sunday as temperatures drop down to more normal levels. And right now, Monday & Tuesday are looking dry under partly sunny skies with high temperatures back down in the mid/upper 50s.

For the most part, today will still be a MAX Advantage day to get outside and see the peak foliage. -Gary

