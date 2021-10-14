Analysis: Will US border reopening signal return to normal?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will the reopening of the U.S. border to Canada next month signal a return to normal travel patterns and business activity that has been curtailed for nearly two years?

U.S. officials Tuesday announced the opening of the border in early November to fully-vaccinated travelers, but a lot of commerce and travel patterns have changed since the border first shut down to non-essential travel in March of 2020.

Darren Perron spoke with Chris Kirkey, director of the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Québec Studies at SUNY Plattsburgh.

