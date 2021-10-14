Advertisement

Analysis: Will US border reopening signal return to normal?

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will the reopening of the U.S. border to Canada next month signal a return to normal travel patterns and business activity that has been curtailed for nearly two years?

U.S. officials Tuesday announced the opening of the border in early November to fully-vaccinated travelers, but a lot of commerce and travel patterns have changed since the border first shut down to non-essential travel in March of 2020.

Darren Perron spoke with Chris Kirkey, director of the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Québec Studies at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Border residents rejoice as US says it will lift travel ban

Lawmakers, business leaders respond to US border announcement

