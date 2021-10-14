Big boost to Vermont home heating assistance funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s cold winter nights will be here before we know it. So state and federal leaders are highlighting a big boost in heating assistance this winter.

More than $28 million more is available this winter for low-income Vermonters to heat and weatherize their homes. It means more money for fuel assistance, furnace repair, weatherization and heating wood.

Some 18,000 households could be eligible for a $400 check to offset the cost of electric heat. And there’s a $120 check for households with heating included in their rent.

“We can’t let folks who don’t have any control over energy prices and who don’t have any control over how cold it gets. Those folks have to stay warm,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

This benefit is paid by the American Rescue Plan and it brings the total program to almost $50 million.

People can apply through the Vermont Department for Children and Families or local community action agencies.

