Advertisement

Big boost to Vermont home heating assistance funding

State and federal leaders are highlighting a big boost in heating assistance for Vermonters...
State and federal leaders are highlighting a big boost in heating assistance for Vermonters this winter. - File photo
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s cold winter nights will be here before we know it. So state and federal leaders are highlighting a big boost in heating assistance this winter.

More than $28 million more is available this winter for low-income Vermonters to heat and weatherize their homes. It means more money for fuel assistance, furnace repair, weatherization and heating wood.

Some 18,000 households could be eligible for a $400 check to offset the cost of electric heat. And there’s a $120 check for households with heating included in their rent.

“We can’t let folks who don’t have any control over energy prices and who don’t have any control over how cold it gets. Those folks have to stay warm,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

This benefit is paid by the American Rescue Plan and it brings the total program to almost $50 million.

People can apply through the Vermont Department for Children and Families or local community action agencies.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.
1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment
Krystal Whitcomb
Vermont woman enters plea for role in 2018 murder
Airsoft gun confiscated
Police confiscate airsoft rifle at Burlington encampment
File photo
Newbury man dies in crash

Latest News

Volunteers can roll up their sleeves this weekend and help out some tiny turtles!
How you can help tiny turtles in Vermont
File photo
New grocery service boasts delivery to Vermont’s ‘boonies’
mm
New grocery service boasts delivery to Vermont's 'boonies'
mm
How you can help tiny turtles in Vermont
md
Burlington breaks ground on terminal expansion project