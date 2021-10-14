Advertisement

Burlington police confiscate airsoft rifle at Sears Lane Encampment

Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday, police responded to reports of a man with a gun at the Sears Lane encampment.

In a release, they said they received the call at 6:04 from the Burlington Fire Department, who was there responding to a medical call.

Fire officials told police the man, 30 year-old Michael Bessette, was pointing what appeared to be an AR style rifle at them from about 100 feet away.

Fire officials, and the patient they were responding to, quickly left the scene.

Bessette was issued a citation to appear in court for the criminal offense of Simple Assault.

The weapon police confiscated turned out to be an airsoft style rifle. Police said they are still investigating.

