City shutting down Burlington homeless encampment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is shutting down the Sears Lane homeless encampment.

The camp sits on city property in the South End, and until now, it was there with the city’s blessing.

But after an arrest on Wednesday for meth and guns, the city is giving everyone until 5 p.m. next Tuesday to get out. If they don’t, the city says it might take legal action.

Our Ike Bendavid has been following this story since people moved into that camp in April. He’s gathering more details on the closure and getting reaction and he will have that for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

Related Stories:

Police confiscate airsoft rifle at Burlington encampment

1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment

City leaders exploring options for Burlington homeless encampment

Burlington takes steps to help ‘manage’ South End homeless encampment

South End encampment to be managed as ‘temporary’ home for homeless

Big cleanup underway at Burlington homeless camp

Burlington officials tour homeless encampment to address trash issue

Weinberger says homeless camp trash ‘unacceptable’

City scrambles to find solution to growing Burlington homeless camp

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.