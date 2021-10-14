Advertisement

City shutting down Burlington homeless encampment

Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.
Sears Lane encampment in Burlington's South End.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Oct. 14, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is shutting down the Sears Lane homeless encampment.

The camp sits on city property in the South End, and until now, it was there with the city’s blessing.

But after an arrest on Wednesday for meth and guns, the city is giving everyone until 5 p.m. next Tuesday to get out. If they don’t, the city says it might take legal action.

Our Ike Bendavid has been following this story since people moved into that camp in April. He’s gathering more details on the closure and getting reaction and he will have that for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

