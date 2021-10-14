CityPlace work could get underway soon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work could be underway at the CityPlace site soon, but it’s only if developers can secure financing for the site.

The long awaited project has been stalled for years as legal hurdles were cleared to make way for developers to begin work at the site.

Since a settlement with the developer, Redstone, the development team was re-engaged to further plan for the city.

Construction drawings and the key piece of financing is being spearheaded by investor Don Sinex.

“I feel good about where we are what we’ve accomplished to date the milestones that have been achieved and once we get the financing being able to accelerate the start hopefully before the winter comes but if not as soon as the winter recedes in the early part of 2022,” Sinex said.

The site is expected to have 425 apartments a mix of affordable housing and some retail space.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.