Advertisement

Father charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm....
Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say his 2-year-old son found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Increasing Vt. case counts an outlier in NE region
Krystal Whitcomb
Vermont woman enters plea for role in 2018 murder
Ben Webb
Vt. robbery suspect charged with leading police on wild chase
A shortage of school bus drivers means school is canceled Tuesday for students in the Southwest...
Vt. school district cancels class over bus shortage
Victor Tomelden
NY man arrested for sexual assault on Vt. college campus

Latest News

FILE
Montpelier City Councilors consider police reform
FILE
Montpelier Police Review Committee presents report findings
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
William Shatner boldly goes where no 90-year-old has gone before.
Final frontier: William Shatner goes to space