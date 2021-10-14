Governor to extend Vermont’s homeless hotel program
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott plans to extend the homeless hotel program in Vermont but it’s not clear for how long.
The program was beefed up at the beginning of the pandemic and was due to be scaled back to pre-pandemic levels.
Advocates are now pushing to extend it until the end of the year and say FEMA will cover the costs retroactively.
Members of the governor’s team, lawmakers and advocates are meeting this week to find a consensus.
But advocates say kicking Vermonters out of their rooms will put people into crisis.
“I’ve been in that position in housing and in food. I assure you that nobody is able to know what they’re going to do next when they’re just panicking about what they’re going to do that day. That’s not something you can do in the middle of a crisis,” said Brenda Siegel, an advocate.
The state is giving people $2,500 once they leave hotels to find new housing.
But Siegel says she and other advocates will occupy the Statehouse lawn until the governor fully reinstates the program to pandemic levels.
Related Stories:
Homeless, advocates call on Vermont leaders to extend hotel housing program
Advocates urge state to extend emergency hotel housing for homeless
Housing advocates plead with state officials to modify motel program
Advocates urge governor to reinstate Vt. homeless hotel program
Vermont groups scramble to set up permanent housing options
Vt. housing advocates sue state over end of pandemic program
Vt. advocacy groups reach out to help those losing housing next week
Homeless hotel deadline approaching
South End encampment to be managed as ‘temporary’ home for homeless
Advocates for Vt. homeless urge delay in lifting emergency order
State to cut back on homeless hotel vouchers
Affordable housing key element to Vermont pandemic relief plan
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.