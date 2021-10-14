Grant will help digitalize Vermont State Archives

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a lot of history to Vermont between records, documents, photos, and videos. Chunks of it are held in Middlesex as part of the Vermont State Archives Department under the Secretary of State’s office.

But even still, there is a lot more history scattered across the state, and the Archives Department is continuing to make it their mission to preserve important documents outside their office.

“The most recent record in the archive is probably from last week,” said Tanya Marshall, Vermont’s state archivist and the chief records officer.

The oldest, she says is from around 1760, before Vermont was even a state.

“This is what we do for the state archives and records administration for public records, so creating the course of government business,” said Marshall.

Marshall took WCAX through libraries of state documents from governors past and courts, to public records. It’s literally a warehouse.

“We’ll get records out, we’ll get them organized, indexed and make them accessible to the public,” said Marshall.

It’s a dense system, but it’s only a small cut of Vermont’s story.

“Rachel and her team support areas of the historical societies and others that we will be working with,” said Marshall.

Director of the Vermont Historical Records Program, Rachel Onuf, bridges gaps to the other tellers of Vermont’s tale.

“What we do is provide technical assistance to town clerks and historical societies and museums,” said Onuf.

Onuf says their collections and documents hold incredible value to the state, so they need to be preserved. And they have received a grant for $40,000 through the National Archives and Records Administration to do things like go digital.

“Introduce them to best practices, and provide the equipment that they may not have,” said Onuf. “We will offer training to organizations, a lot of already digitizing, but we will introduce them to best practices and provide them the equipment they might not have so a larger format digital scanner, a digital camera with set up like lights and copy stand.”

While Onuf says digital copies are good backups and provide better access, it’s not a perfect replacement for long-term preservation. She says that’s because digital copies are harder to keep track off and run the risk of disappearing.

That’s why the grant money will also used to help preserve original copies by buying data trackers for temperature and humidity.

“That’s the single most important thing about keeping materials from deteriorating to the point you can’t use them,” said Onuf.

So while the grant will help Vermont repositories feel supported, Marshall says its Onuf’s position of connecting Vermont’s story that is important.

“It’s to provide a bigger service directly to the state of Vermont and also a sustainable resource,” said Marshall.

Onuf says she also doesn’t want to stop here. She says the 15 year plan, something she would love to do, would be to have some sort of access portal that the public can use to access public and private records that relate to the topic that they are interested in or researching. We’re told that still has a lot of planning to go.

It’s also archives month and there are plenty of other activities the department has planned for folks. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.