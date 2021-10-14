How you can help tiny turtles in Vermont

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Volunteers can roll up their sleeves this weekend and help out some tiny turtles!

It’s the annual spiny softshell beach cleanup day.

The event from Vermont Fish & Wildlife removes debris and vegetation from nesting sites that the turtles use.

ECHO animal care staff will also be attending and they told us it’s important to try to make sure the turtles have a place to lay eggs in the spring.

“If it gets too grown in with vegetation, the softshell can’t dig them up and there aren’t a lot of nest sites because of shoreline development. So we have to save what there is,” said Steve Smith, an animal ambassador at ECHO.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Steve Smith.

Here’s all the information if you want to help out:

Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s annual spiny softshell turtle beach cleanup day is Sat., Oct. 16. Participants are asked to arrive at North Hero State Park at 10 a.m. After finishing at North Hero, the group will carpool to another site in Swanton.

Participants are asked to dress in layers of warm clothes and to bring water, work gloves, a leaf rake, short-handled tools such as trowels, and their own lunch.

Families and kids are welcome.

The cleanup may run until 4 p.m., although participants can choose how long to assist.

To get to North Hero State Park, follow Route 2 north past Carry Bay in North Hero. Take a right on Lakeview Drive, just before Route 2 swings west toward Alburgh. Follow Lakeview Drive almost to the end until you reach the North Hero State Park entrance sign on the left. Drive to the end of the road always bearing right.

For more information, please contact Toni at Toni.Mikula@vermont.gov.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.