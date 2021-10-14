Advertisement

Montpelier City Councilors consider police reform

By Rachel Mann
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Possible police reform is taking place in Montpelier.

The city’s police review committee gave their recommendations to city councilors.

The committee was put together a year ago, when many cities nationwide were starting to evaluate their departments.

Recommendations include integration of social workers, less enforcement of public drinking, and decriminalizing sex work.

Alyssa Schuren, chair of Montpelier’s Police Review Committee, said councilors were on board with all of the recommendations.

The biggest questions were about budget items, such as body cameras.

”When I think about that community input and some of the data, moving forward, I hope the recommendations that are given the most weight and some real scrutiny are the ones that have to do with those themes, that are really going to maximize that transparency and accountability,” Schuren said.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, it’s up to councilors to take steps to implement these recommendations.

