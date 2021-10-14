Advertisement

National Park site vandalized with antisemitic language

NPS/File photo
NPS/File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CORNISH, N.H. (AP) - National Park Service rangers and New Hampshire State Police are investigating antisemitic vandalism at Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in New Hampshire.

Officials say vandals struck at the Temple Monument where the family of famed sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens is interred. The Saint-Gaudens family began spending summers in Cornish in 1885, leading to the formation of the Cornish Art Colony.

A park spokesperson said the family was not Jewish so it’s unclear why the monument was targeted.

