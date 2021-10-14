National Park site vandalized with antisemitic language

CORNISH, N.H. (AP) - National Park Service rangers and New Hampshire State Police are investigating antisemitic vandalism at Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park in New Hampshire.

Officials say vandals struck at the Temple Monument where the family of famed sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens is interred. The Saint-Gaudens family began spending summers in Cornish in 1885, leading to the formation of the Cornish Art Colony.

A park spokesperson said the family was not Jewish so it’s unclear why the monument was targeted.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)