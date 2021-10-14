Advertisement

New Hampshire to buy private pediatric psychiatric hospital

New Hampshire will use federal recovery funds to buy the private Hampstead Hospital to address...
New Hampshire will use federal recovery funds to buy the private Hampstead Hospital to address a shortage of psychiatric hospital beds. - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire will use federal recovery funds to buy the private Hampstead Hospital to address a shortage of psychiatric hospital beds.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday he expects the deal to be closed by the end of the year.

The cost of the purchase wasn’t immediately clear.

The state Department of Health holds a contract with the hospital to serve as the inpatient psychiatric provider for children, and the hospital will continue to serve children.

During the pandemic, Hampstead Hospital has served an average of 40 children at a time, but officials say the program has a capacity for more than 100 beds if it’s fully staffed.

