New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen talks budget bill

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Concord, NH (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen said on Wednesday she is confident that a budget bill compromise will be reached in Washington.

The democrats initially proposed a $3.5 trillion spending plan. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders chairs the budget committee and said the bill is supported by the majority of Americans.

But, that bill has met opposition from a couple of democratic senators, who say the price tag is too big.

Shaheen said the bill does a lot of important things.

“I think we should support childcare and early childhood education. Home and community based services so nursing homes and folks that are homebound can get the help they need,” Shaheen said. “We need to support health care because we still have too many people who can’t get access to health care and those are the details that we are working on now.”

Shaheen said the $3.5 trillion proposal was simply the initial framework for the bill.

