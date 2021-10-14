Advertisement

NH high school dealing with confirmed case of tuberculosis

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The school district in New Hampshire’s capital city is dealing with a case of tuberculosis associated with the high school.

The Concord school district said it’s working with state health officials to identify anyone who came in contact with the infected individual. A virtual meeting is scheduled for Thursday for families and faculty to talk with school leadership and medical professionals. Tuberculosis cases have been growing around the world.

There were 12 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease in New Hampshire last year.

