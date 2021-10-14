No freeze yet on Mount Mansfield, a record

UNDERHILL, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s tallest mountain has set a record for the latest date without the temperature dropping below freezing.

The 4,393-foot Mount Mansfield hasn’t seen freezing temperatures since late May, marking the latest known date without a hard freeze. The National Weather Service says that previously, the latest freeze on record for the mountain came on Oct. 6, 2011. The first freeze usually comes in mid-September. The coldest it’s been so far this fall was 37 degrees in late September.

The forecast for the next several days does not include temperatures that approach freezing.

