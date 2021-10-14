Advertisement

No freeze yet on Mount Mansfield, a record

File photo
File photo(Brenda Buckbee)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDERHILL, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s tallest mountain has set a record for the latest date without the temperature dropping below freezing.

The 4,393-foot Mount Mansfield hasn’t seen freezing temperatures since late May, marking the latest known date without a hard freeze. The National Weather Service says that previously, the latest freeze on record for the mountain came on Oct. 6, 2011. The first freeze usually comes in mid-September. The coldest it’s been so far this fall was 37 degrees in late September.

The forecast for the next several days does not include temperatures that approach freezing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.
1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment
Krystal Whitcomb
Vermont woman enters plea for role in 2018 murder
File photo
Newbury man dies in crash
Courtesy: Montpelier Police Department
Crash knocks out power in East Montpelier

Latest News

NPS/File photo
National Park site vandalized with antisemitic language
NH high school dealing with confirmed case of tuberculosis
There is a lot of history to Vermont between records, documents photos and videos.
Grant will help digitize local history for Vermont State Archives
File photo
CityPlace work in downtown Burlington could get underway soon