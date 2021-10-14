Pedestrian falls 15 feet after stepping into NH storm drain
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Officials say a pedestrian survived a 15-foot plunge down a storm drain in Concord, New Hampshire.
Firefighters were told that the cover for the storm drain was off and that the pedestrian unwittingly stepped into the hole Wednesday morning near the Steeplegate Mall.
It was unclear why the grate covering the storm drain was removed.
The victim was rescued by the Concord Fire Department and appeared to be unhurt.
