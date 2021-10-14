Advertisement

Pedestrian falls 15 feet after stepping into NH storm drain

Officials say a pedestrian survived a 15-foot plunge down a storm drain in Concord, New...
Officials say a pedestrian survived a 15-foot plunge down a storm drain in Concord, New Hampshire.(Courtesy: Concord Fire Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Officials say a pedestrian survived a 15-foot plunge down a storm drain in Concord, New Hampshire.

Firefighters were told that the cover for the storm drain was off and that the pedestrian unwittingly stepped into the hole Wednesday morning near the Steeplegate Mall.

It was unclear why the grate covering the storm drain was removed.

The victim was rescued by the Concord Fire Department and appeared to be unhurt.

At 6:48 AM today, Concord Fire Department dispatched a technical rescue response to Sheep Davis Road in the area of the...

Posted by Concord, NH Fire Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.
1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment
Krystal Whitcomb
Vermont woman enters plea for role in 2018 murder
File photo
Newbury man dies in crash
Courtesy: Montpelier Police Department
Crash knocks out power in East Montpelier

Latest News

Nursing students training at River Valley Community College in Claremont.
NH community colleges work to address nursing shortage
Despite the pandemic, new numbers show tourists kept visiting and spending in the Adirondacks....
Tourism study finds Adirondack region fared well in 2020, despite pandemic
Marge Alden
Super Senior: Marge Alden
Burlington Police Ofc. Cory Campbell body camera footage of fight with Douglas Kilburn.
Settlement approved in lawsuit against Burlington Police, city in man’s death