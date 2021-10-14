Police looking for Plattsburgh purse snatcher
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a purse snatcher in Plattsburgh.
It happened back on October 4. The New York State Police say they responded to the Walmart for a report of a stolen purse. Using video surveillance, they identified a male suspect who stole a woman’s purse from her shopping cart.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police: (518) 873-2777.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.