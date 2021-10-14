Putney and Westminster to see blue light patrols

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Officers in some Vermont towns are using blue lights to let neighbors know they’re there.

Windham County Sheriff’s deputies will be driving around Putney and Westminster at night with non-flashing blue lights.

They say the goal is to make residents feel safe knowing police officers are out there on patrol and to deter any criminal activity.

Deputies say you don’t need to pull your car over unless the lights are flashing or you can hear a siren.

