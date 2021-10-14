Settlement approved in lawsuit against Burlington Police, city in man’s death

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge has approved a $45,000 settlement of a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died two days after being hit in the head by a Burlington police officer.

The settlement of the lawsuit was made public Wednesday. It was filed by the estate of Douglas Kilburn against the Burlington Police Department and the city.

About $25,400 of the settlement will go to Kilburn’s estate.

Kilburn died in March 2019 days after he was hit in the head during a confrontation with a Burlington police officer, who was later found to have acted properly. An autopsy determined the blows to the head played a role in Kilburn’s death along with other underlying conditions.

Related Stories:

City of Burlington settles wrongful death lawsuits

Civil action filed against Burlington cop in Kilburn death

Burlington protests continue, police say demands won’t be met

Blake protests reignite Burlington Police excessive force allegations

Next steps for Burlington Police reforms

Burlington police officer disciplined for foul language before fight

Death of man following fight with police ruled homicide

Burlington police, mayor warned not to interfere in investigation

VSP death investigation spotlights differing police practices

Burlington officer in altercation wants to see his bodycam footage

City Council discuss death of Burlington man, police chief response

Burlington Progressives call for review of police use of force policy

Vt. State Police hand over Burlington death investigation case to AG

Judge: Burlington officer must be allowed to see bodycam video

Will judge’s ruling in body camera video fight matter to the case?

Dramatic bodycam video released of fight between man, police officer

New video shows fight between Burlington cop and man who died

Police union set to drop lawsuit over bodycam videoMontpelier officer-involved shooting ruled justified

Vt. AG: No charges against BPD officer involved in fight

Burlington’s Mayor responds to Vt. AG’s decision on BPD officer incident

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)