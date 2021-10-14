Advertisement

Settlement approved in lawsuit against Burlington Police, city in man’s death

Burlington Police Ofc. Cory Campbell body camera footage of fight with Douglas Kilburn.
Burlington Police Ofc. Cory Campbell body camera footage of fight with Douglas Kilburn.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge has approved a $45,000 settlement of a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died two days after being hit in the head by a Burlington police officer.

The settlement of the lawsuit was made public Wednesday. It was filed by the estate of Douglas Kilburn against the Burlington Police Department and the city.

About $25,400 of the settlement will go to Kilburn’s estate.

Kilburn died in March 2019 days after he was hit in the head during a confrontation with a Burlington police officer, who was later found to have acted properly. An autopsy determined the blows to the head played a role in Kilburn’s death along with other underlying conditions.

