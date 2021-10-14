Settlement approved in lawsuit against Burlington Police, city in man’s death
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge has approved a $45,000 settlement of a lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died two days after being hit in the head by a Burlington police officer.
The settlement of the lawsuit was made public Wednesday. It was filed by the estate of Douglas Kilburn against the Burlington Police Department and the city.
About $25,400 of the settlement will go to Kilburn’s estate.
Kilburn died in March 2019 days after he was hit in the head during a confrontation with a Burlington police officer, who was later found to have acted properly. An autopsy determined the blows to the head played a role in Kilburn’s death along with other underlying conditions.
