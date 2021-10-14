Sprinkler issue damages Burlington senior housing building

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington senior housing building is damaged.

The Burlington Fire Department tells us there was a problem with the sprinkler system in the attic around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

It caused damage to the third floor of the Heineberg Senior Housing, an independent living facility in the New North End.

Burlington Electric came out to do an assessment.

We’re told no one was hurt.

