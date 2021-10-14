Advertisement

Super Senior: Marge Alden

Marge Alden
Marge Alden(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Marge and Howard Alden have a routine when it comes to feeding their barn full of animals in Jericho.

They have two miniature goats, but that’s not the only thing they’ve downsized. They’re also the owners of four miniature horses and a donkey named Eeyore. “He is a very big love. He loves to cuddle,” Marge said.

“These are our hobby. We don’t ski, we don’t have a boat, we don’t play golf or anything,” Howard said.

“We don’t drink, we don’t smoke,” added Marge.

Unlike ponies, a miniature horse is proportional to a bigger horse, and less temperamental, according to Marge. “I love them all equally,” she said.

Perhaps. But Marge and Banana go way back. “He’s been in lots of parades, and of course we do Church Street. Aside from a pandemic pause, the two of them have been a regular drawn on Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace for over a quarter of a century, giving rides to kids during the holiday season.

On this day, Marge takes the old boy out for a spin, doing loops around their property. “When we see people on the trails and they say, ‘Oh, that looks like so much fun.’ And I say, ‘Yes it is!’”

Howard and Marge have been married for 53 years and work as a team. Both are originally from Connecticut. Howard was raised on a dairy farm. “It’s both of our deals,” Marge said. “We both enjoy it.”

Now, it’s time for this reporter to mount up. “This is going to be a little bumpier, sorry,” Marge instructed.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What do you get out of this?

Marge Alden: Oh, joy, a lot of joy... It’s just a nice way to connect with animals and people.

But for the most part, it’s been a smooth ride and a good life for the couple who are now in their 70s. “The day it becomes a job is the day we get rid of them,” Howard said.

“They’re part of our family,” added Marge.

