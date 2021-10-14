Advertisement

Top leaders to break ground on airport expansion project

Burlington International Airport.
Burlington International Airport.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Top leaders will celebrate an expansion project at the Burlington International Airport Thursday.

This is the terminal improvement project.

Senator Patrick Leahy says this project expands the existing airport terminal into a second level, adds nearly 30,000 square feet of new space, and connects the north and south terminals.

TSA screening will also get an expansion.

The airport received a $14.5 million federal grant which will cover about 90% of the cost.

The senator will join Burlington’s mayor for the groundbreaking at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Related story:

$14.5M upgrade planned for Burlington International Airport

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.
1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment
Krystal Whitcomb
Vermont woman enters plea for role in 2018 murder
File photo
Newbury man dies in crash
Courtesy: Montpelier Police Department
Crash knocks out power in East Montpelier

Latest News

There is a lot of history to Vermont between records, documents photos and videos --
Grant will help digitalize Vermont State Archives
CityPlace work could get underway soon
There is a lot of history to Vermont between records, documents photos and videos --
Grant will help digitalize Vermont State Archives
Officers in some Vermont towns are using blue lights to let neighbors know they’re there.
Putney and Westminster to see blue light patrols
Officers in some Vermont towns are using blue lights to let neighbors know they’re there.
Putney and Westminster to see blue light patrols