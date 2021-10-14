Top leaders to break ground on airport expansion project

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Top leaders will celebrate an expansion project at the Burlington International Airport Thursday.

This is the terminal improvement project.

Senator Patrick Leahy says this project expands the existing airport terminal into a second level, adds nearly 30,000 square feet of new space, and connects the north and south terminals.

TSA screening will also get an expansion.

The airport received a $14.5 million federal grant which will cover about 90% of the cost.

The senator will join Burlington’s mayor for the groundbreaking at 11 a.m. Thursday.

