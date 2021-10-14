Tourism study finds Adirondack region fared well in 2020, despite pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Despite the pandemic, new numbers show tourists kept visiting and spending in the Adirondacks.

A New York state economic impact study shows declines in 2020 compared to 2019, but the Adirondack region fared much better than the state.

The region is made up of five counties, including Clinton, Essex and Franklin.

In 2020, Adirondack visitors spent $1.3 billion-- down 10% from the year before.

Meanwhile, visitors to all of New York spent just shy of $34 billion, a 70% decrease.

The North Country Chamber credits its relative success to increased marketing that lured more tourists from urban areas.

