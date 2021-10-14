Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous crimes.

In Vermont Federal Court on Thursday, Sean Fiore, 37, pleaded guilty to murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap and murder a person overseas, conspiracy to produce child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Here’s a timeline of the events:

In September 2018, Fiore paid a Venezuelan woman $600 to make a video of her kidnapping and torturing a prepubescent boy for his own sexual arousal.

A few weeks later, she sent him a link to a video accommodating his requests.

That December, Fiore paid the woman $4,000 for a second video depicting the torture and killing of a “slave.”

In April 2019, the woman delivered on her promise with a 58-minute video showing the sadistic abuse and possible death of an adult male.

The following month, May 2019, Fiore was arrested on child pornography charges along with seven other men. State and federal officials dubbed that bust Operation Bada Bing.

At the time, authorities said the images found on Fiore’s computer were some of the evilest they had ever seen, including videos of extreme child abuse and torture, some involving babies.

Fiore was released under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office.

But last month, Fiore was put behind bars as authorities uncovered more details about his crimes.

Fiore will be sentenced by a U.S. District judge on March 1, 2022.

The woman who sent Fiore the videos, Moraima Escarlet Vasquez Flores, faces multiple charges. She was arrested last September in Colombia and the U.S. is now seeking her extradition to the states.

