Advertisement

Vermont man faces life for commissioning torture videos

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for a lengthy list of heinous crimes.

In Vermont Federal Court on Thursday, Sean Fiore, 37, pleaded guilty to murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap and murder a person overseas, conspiracy to produce child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Here’s a timeline of the events:

In September 2018, Fiore paid a Venezuelan woman $600 to make a video of her kidnapping and torturing a prepubescent boy for his own sexual arousal.

A few weeks later, she sent him a link to a video accommodating his requests.

That December, Fiore paid the woman $4,000 for a second video depicting the torture and killing of a “slave.”

In April 2019, the woman delivered on her promise with a 58-minute video showing the sadistic abuse and possible death of an adult male.

The following month, May 2019, Fiore was arrested on child pornography charges along with seven other men. State and federal officials dubbed that bust Operation Bada Bing.

At the time, authorities said the images found on Fiore’s computer were some of the evilest they had ever seen, including videos of extreme child abuse and torture, some involving babies.

Fiore was released under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office.

But last month, Fiore was put behind bars as authorities uncovered more details about his crimes.

Fiore will be sentenced by a U.S. District judge on March 1, 2022.

The woman who sent Fiore the videos, Moraima Escarlet Vasquez Flores, faces multiple charges. She was arrested last September in Colombia and the U.S. is now seeking her extradition to the states.

Related Stories:

2 men charged with murder for hire in ‘apparent’ killing

8 Vermont men face child porn charges in ‘Operation Bada Bing’

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bristol Elementary School teachers say last Thursday, two classrooms were forced to relocate to...
Violence, fear at Vt. elementary school as kids in crisis disrupt classes
A homeless encampment on city property in Burlington was raided by police on Wednesday morning.
1 man arrested in drug raid at Burlington homeless encampment
Krystal Whitcomb
Vermont woman enters plea for role in 2018 murder
Airsoft gun confiscated
Police confiscate airsoft rifle at Burlington encampment
File photo
Newbury man dies in crash

Latest News

STUFF
Vermont man could face life beind bars for commissioning torture videos
convictions
City shutting down Burlington homeless encampment
shortage
What’s the solution to school bus driver shortage?
The ongoing bus driver shortage could be a roadblock to getting your kids to school. - File photo
What’s the solution to school bus driver shortage?